First Nations filmmakers Rachel Perkins, Joshua Trevorrow and Genevieve Grieves will make up the Truth-telling & Documentary panel at what promises to be a powerful event at the Vivid Sydney’s Idea Exchange 2022.

Documentary Australia will present Truth-telling & Documentary, a discussion of film, art and decolonisation on Monday, June 6 as part of the festival.

Moderated by award-winning Wiradjuri poet and filmmaker Jazz Money, the panel discussion will explore the filmmakers’ experiences in the industry, and as First Nations people living with the ongoing legacy of colonialism and the reality of systemic racism.

Ms Perkins, an Arrernte/Kalkadoon woman and founder of Indigenous production company Blackfella Films, has directed four acclaimed feature films, including Bran Nue Day, which has screened at over 75 film festivals worldwide.

Ms Grieves, a Worimi woman with more than twenty years’ experience as a creator and curator, has been responsible for projects ranging from the permanent First Peoples exhibition at Melbourne Museum, documentary Lani’s Story, and the augmented reality experience Barangaroo Ngangamay.

Mr Trevorrow, a Ngarrindjeri man and passionate advocate for First Nations characters on screen, was the recipient of the 2021 Documentary Australia Centralised Indigenous Fellowship and co-founder of Untold Productions, where he is developing a collective slate of work with his wife.

‘Truth-telling & Documentary’ will begin at 6.30pm, Monday, June 6 at The Great Hall.