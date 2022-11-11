Brutal.

Barbaric.

A disgrace.

Less than human.

These are just some of the words which have been used to describe the treatment of (mostly Aboriginal) young people in juvenile detention in the past week or so.

Indeed day after day there has been an unprecedented deluge of officials coming out in the media calling for change to the way young people are incarcerated.

We’re not talking bleeding hearts either. Those who have come out against the current incarceration regimes have been the director of legal services for the Aboriginal Legal Service, the two former Inspector of Custodial Services, the former or current Children’s Court president, the executive director of the Telethon Kids Institute, the Liberal-National opposition, the Greens and a former Police Commissioner.

This diverse group has been a united chorus decrying not only the treatment of young people within the state’s juvenile detention centre Banksia Hill, but also the shifting of a cohort of young people to the maximum security adult prison, Casuarina.

It’s gotten so bad that the current Children’s Court President, Judge Hylton Quail, has described the treatment of children inside Casurina as ‘a form of child abuse’ and warned that the government could be found in contempt of court if it continued to hold juveniles in such a manner.

There has been a remarkable outpouring of public sentiment which has gained such a momentum that the Premier has had to come out defending the way these kids are incarcerated. He also had to defend his Corrective Services Minister against a growing murmur that Bill Johnston should be stripped of the portfolio in the upcoming reshuffle.

I sympathise with the Premier and Minister Johnston.

They have to talk tough about this for the moment. They can’t hardly come out saying “actually we’ve been wrong to lock these kids up, we were wrong to put them in an adult jail” because what precedent would that set? It would undermine the entire criminal justice system.

There is no doubt in my mind both the Premier and his Minister know that locking kids up for 23 hours a day is not the solution. Both have to defend the practice in public, in the Labor Caucus and across the Cabinet table every Monday. They know it can’t go on but they don’t have many choices at the moment.

Sure they can, and should, raise the age of incarceration so that kids who are under 14 aren’t put in jail but this doesn’t solve the problem at the moment.

What the government and those kids in detention need, is a very clear plan for not only a new purpose-built facility but also a surge in intervention and rehabilitation programmes.

I’d like to believe that the Premier and his Minister are on track to deliver such a plan, but I’ll add the warning that time is quickly slipping away. Personally, I think Bill Johnston is one of the most capable Ministers in the Cabinet and he certainly has the ability to deliver in this complex area. It’s not a question of if, but when. And the when is becoming more and more of a priority with every day that passes.

Given the usual ignorance of this issue in the community, I’ve been surprised to see how much it is snowballing but it is a genuine issue they need to more actively address.

Beyond that though, the community needs to be given the confidence that the government is addressing this new, more difficult cohort, with an intention to ensure that they don’t end up as ‘forever prisoners’, coming in and out of jail for the rest of their lives.