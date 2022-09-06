A trade out of West Coast appears imminent for 2018 AFL premiership player Junior Rioli after the 27-year-old’s interstate trip to meet with Port Adelaide on Monday.

The small forward booted 14 goals from 13 games in 2022, enduring the Eagles’ worst season recent years.

Rioli met with former Port Adelaide player and current staff member Shaun Burgoyne before heading to the club for a medical.

Speaking to Nine News, he said he was hopeful of a move to South Australia next year, saying it would be a big decision for his family.

“We’ll see how we go,” Rioli said.

“We’ll see if my manager can look after we worked out a good thing.

“I’m not into the politics side of footy, so if I could set myself up for the rest of my life.

“I’ve been through too much the last 18 months so I just want to kind of make the most of, you know, being in the industry I am now.”

Out of contract beyond 2022, internal talks around his future had first sparked during his time out of the game.

A lucrative deal reportedly tabled by Port is likely to end Rioli’s time at the Eagles.

The Power’s offer is said to have been made prior to the death of Rioli’s father, which put negotiations on hold.

“A lot of this has been weighed up before I came back to footy so it’s kind of been playing with me and my dad,” Rioli said.

“It’s just a bit slower that my dad’s not here.

“To play the best footy you’ve got to be comfortable and for me I learned that when I wasn’t playing footy.”

Rioli has played 51 games with the Eagles since recruitment from SANFL club Glenelg ahead of the 2018 season.