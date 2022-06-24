Port Adelaide draftee Jase Burgoyne is on the edge of making his AFL debut on Sunday following his inclusion in the extended squad to face the Gold Coast on Sunday.

The 18-year-old could nab his chance with Power pair Darcy Byrne Jones and Tom Clurey ruled out late due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The son of Port Adelaide premiership player Peter Burgoyne, the slight, silky defender was taken at pick 60 in the 2021 national draft as a father-son recruit.

Burgoyne made the move across from SANFL side Woodville-West Torrens, showcasing his abilities alongside fellow father-son pick and late inclusion Taj Schofield.

While he couldn’t confirm their place in the side, Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley commended the pair and their “bright futures” ahead.

“And they are really close (to selection),” he said.

“Jase has played such good footy at SANFL level as a half-back flanker, and that pushes him closer to selection this week.

Burgoyne has averaged over 20 disposals and five rebounds out of Port Adelaides defensive 50 across his 10 SANFL games for Port in 2022.

“Every level (of football) Jase has jumped up to he has looked comfortable,” Hinkley said.

“He has a fair bit of confidence and belief.”

The Power come off an impressive win against Sydney in round 14, looking to continue their run towards to top eight with a win against the equally-hungry Suns.

Port Adelaide host the Gold Coast 3:40pm (ACST) Sunday afternoon at Adelaide Oval.