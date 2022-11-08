Djadjawurrung sisters Maddy and Georgie Prespakis have capped off impressive campaigns in AFLW season seven with selection in the 42-player All-Australian squad.

While it’s business as usual for the older of the pair and established gun and Maddy (22), it marks a rapid climbed up the ranks of the competition’s most exciting players for younger sister Georgie since her debut in the first of two seasons this year.

Georgie Prespakis enjoyed a consistent AFLW seven with Geelong adding significant numbers to disposal marking and metres gained stats.

The 19-year-old averaged 21 touches and 5.7 clearances across 10 rounds.

Signs of her influence emerged early coming up clutch in the dying stages of Geelong’s round two contest with Richmond.

Her 40-metre bomb at goal proved the difference in the win.

A former AFLW best and fairest, in just her second season, Maddy Prespakis will look to reinstate her place in the All-Australian side after missing out on honours in the previous two seasons.

After jumping across from Carlton to play in her childhood supported club Essendon’s inaugural campaign in the women’s competition she too enjoyed a red-hot AFLW seven.

Maddy Prespakis averaged 23 disposals and near to five tackles in the red and black.

Her 37 disposals against her little sister’s Cats in round seven was the second highest collection in the competition’s history.

Joining the Indigenous representation in the extended squad Ghangalu woman Ally Anderson was one of six Brisbane players named on Tuesday.

It marks another impressive season for the 2019 All-Australian and dual Lions’ best-and-fairest winner as her club once again looks toward premiership success after finishing the home-and-away stages on top of the ladder.

Geelong bowed out of the finals race in a narrow loss to North Melbourne at the weekend.

Essendon, while the most impressive of the four expansion teams joining in season seven, fell short of a maiden finals berth.

Anderson’s Brisbane await the victor of Saturday’s semi final between Collingwood and Adelaide in next weekends preliminary final.

The final 21-player All-Australian side will be announced November 22.