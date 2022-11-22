Dja Dja Wurrung sisters Maddy and Georgie Prespakis have been named beside one another in the AFLW 2022 All-Australian side.

Georgie Prespakis (19) snuck into the midfield for her inaugural appearance after just two seasons at the top level.

The honour comes courtesy of averaging 21 touches and 5.7 clearances per game in 10 appearances for Geelong.

Older sister Maddy Prespakis (22) received her third nod in the competition’s best 22, this time as a forward, after crossing to Essendon following the end of season six earlier in the year.

The former competition best-and-fairest averaged 23 disposals and close to five tackles a game for the Dons.

Her campaign included a 37-touch display against her sister’s side in round seven, the second-most disposals for a match in AFLW history.

The pair reflected on the achievement shortly after the team was announced.

“It’s such an honour and let alone to do it with my sister I feel really privileged,” Georgie said.

“I’m actually surprised that Maddy hasn’t had the waterworks happening so far, she gets quite emotional talking about the both of us.”

Maddy Prespakis shared similar sentiment for the family affair with applause for her sister’s swift rise to the games elite.

“How good is it to be alongside your sister in the same team?” she said.

“And if only we could play in the All Australian team together that’d be awesome.

“I’m super proud of her and the work she’s put in the offseason and it’s shown really in her season this year, and I’m excited for what she can do in 2023.”

Neither were prepared to entertain the prospect of both wearing the same jumper in the foreseeable future.

“Both of us are really happy where we are and obviously everyone would love to play with your sibling but I love Essendon and Georgie loves Geelong,” Maddy Prespakis said.

Melbourne’s Crown Palladium hosted the AFLW awards on Tuesday night.