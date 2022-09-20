South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell said there is a “fire burning” to make amends for missing out on last year’s grand final ahead of his club’s preliminary final against minor premiers Penrith on Saturday.

Mitchell sat out of the 2021 decider while serving a six-match suspension for a high tackle on Rooster’s back Joseph Manu in the second-last round of the home and away season.

His highly publicised exclusion could have proved the difference for the Bunnies who went agonisingly close to a 22nd premiership losing 14-12 to their Saturday night opponent in the Panthers.

“It’s a grand final rematch, supposably,” Mitchell said on Tuesday.

One year on and enjoying a rich vein of form, the 25-year-old has kicked 11/11 conversions this finals campaign.

Following Saturday’s win against the Sharks, Mitchell joked fans were calling the newly rebuilt Allianz Stadium “‘Trellianz” after back-to-back wins at the ground.

With two games between his side and premiership glory the added pressure on the team and mixed responses to his personal antics come as welcomed, even if it means putting a target on his own back.

On Monday Penrith identified Latrell as the man to shut down.

Souths have fallen to Panthers on both occasions this season.

Mitchell hopes the added attention frees up the 12 men around him and causes little trouble for him saying it’s the “pressure cooker moments” he thrives under.

“Hopefully they’re not worrying about my teammates then and they can do their jobs,” Mitchell said.

“Ive played in a few big games in my career and I just love a crowd around singing out and whatnot

“Semi finals times is the best time of the year and an opportunity to sort of be who I want to be and be the best version of me and I think that’s what I look forward to.

“Love or hate me I just do what I do and I know even my worst enemies are watching my games and that’s the best part about it, it’s for me to put a show on and entertain.”

While conceding his shy persona as a younger man has worn off, the change is in large part to South’s club setup, supporter base and strong Indigenous identity in Redfern and wider community.

“I’m definitely at home here,” Mitchell said.

“They make my family welcome and and that’s the most important thing for me.

“It’s that family connection and obviously the Indigenous ties are here too.

“This community is raw and I love it”

Penrith host South Sydney 7:50pm (AEST) at Accor Stadium in Sydney.