Quality football continues to shine at the Queensland Murri Carnival as both the Brisbane Natives and Purga Wagtails look to secure a QMC title hat-trick each.

The 2022 Arthur Beetson Foundation Queensland Murri Carnival, the Queensland counter-part to the NSW Koori Knockout, will run from Tuesday, September 27 to Sunday, October 2.

Now in its 10th year, the carnival is expanding its rugby league pathways to include all underage divisions.

Gold Coast Titans, Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos backrower David Fifita is this year’s carnival ambassador.

“Being a young fella out of Inala playing in the Murri Carnival at Redcliffe when I was 15 years old, I think it was just a really big opportunity there and I think that’s where I first came onto the scene as a young fella and got put in the eyes of some clubs,” Fifita said.

Check out all the deadly action from Day 1 of the Queensland Murri Carnival at Albany Creek Crushers! pic.twitter.com/xXNV97qco0 — Deadly Choices (@DeadlyChoices) September 21, 2021

“With the position I’m in now, kids can look up to me and I just want to be a good person for them.”

All junior grades will by vying for Queensland Merit Team honours, following a Possibles v Probables selection format.

Aside from the games, the carnival also has a major focus on health education.

The event will be smoke, drug, alcohol and sugar free, all players have to complete a health check to participate and junior players must have a school attendance rate of atleast 90 per cent.

Both open division winning teams from last year’s carnival are expected to return to compete for a QMC three-peat.

The Brisbane Natives will be lead by Patrice Chambers and the Purga Wagtails by Wes Conlon.

“Last year was back-to-back and the girls, we have a close bond,” Chambers said.

“It’s like a family so everyone can’t wait to play again.

“When it’s carnival time, you can play your best footy. It’s not structured, you just go out there and have fun with your mates and your sisters.”

The carnival will be hosted at the Redcliffe Dolphins Moreton Daily Stadium in northern Meeanjin (Brisbane).