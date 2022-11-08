First Nations creatives from across the country came together for a weeklong celebration of art and culture at the Purrumpa Conference in Tarntanya (Adelaide) last week.

Convened by the Australia Council, Purrumpa meaning ‘to blossom’ in Kaurna language was the largest national gathering of First Nations arts and culture in 50 years.

The five-day conference brought together Elders, artists, arts workers, performers and thought leaders for deep listening, performances, keynote speeches, ceremony, yarning circles and storytelling across multiple artforms.

Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Arts Minister Tony Burke were among those attending.

“Purrumpa is an opportunity to celebrate the enormous artistic and cultural contribution of First Nations people, who maintain one of the oldest continuing cultures in the world,” Ms Burney said.

“It’s an opportunity to reflect on the past, but also look forward to the next 50 years.”

Joining Ms Burney was Pat Anderson, Thomas Mayor and Moogy Sumner for discussions about the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the national journey to a referendum on an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to parliament.

South Australian youth arts organisation Carclew showcased emerging First Nations artists, with music and dance performances, live podcasting, artist talks and poetry.

While artist in residence and Lakun Mara founder Sonya Rankine, an award winning Ngarrindjeri, Narungga, Ngadjuri & Wirangu artist, created a weaving experience throughout the event.

Lakun Mara, meaning weaving hands in Ngarrindjeri, focuses on cultural revival and maintenance of traditional Ngarrindieri weaving and cultural practices.

Group artworks and collaborations could be seen all around the Adelaide Convention Centre contributed to by all those attending.

The last national gathering of this kind was held in 1973, hosted by the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Board (now the First Nations Arts and Culture Strategy Panel).

It was a milestone moment that set out policy, encouraged excellence and the preservation of First Nations culture through creative expression.