The NRL has awarded Cody Walker the Ken Stephen Medal – Man of the Year for his contribution to community initiatives.

The South Sydney playmaker was among three Indigenous finalists, including Dolphins signing Hamiso Tabaui-Fidow and Cronulla Dally M medal winner Nicho Hynes vying for the title.

The trio were praised for using their profiles to bring change to a range of community groups close to their hearts.

“It’s obviously a role that that I take real pride in,” Walker said.

“I really enjoy that part of my job where I get to inspire the younger generation.

“My story pretty much relates to a lot of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids from the country.

“Anything I can do that to help that path for them to reach their goals, I’m more than happy to be there.”

Past Indigenous recipients of the medal have include Ryan James, Joel Thompson and Jonathan Thurston.

Walker has been involved in the Souths Cares program for disadvantaged and marginalised Indigenous youth and families, the Nanga Mai Marri (Dream Big) Program, Aboriginal Employment Program, Deadly Youth Mentoring Program and the Rabbitohs’ Wellbeing Program.

The Yuin and Bundjalung said he felt a sense of obligation to better the welfare of his people.

“There’s been a fair bit of adversity throughout my career, but the one thing I’ve done is pick myself up and go again,” Walker said.

“That’s all our people have known, with all the adversity we have faced for thousands and thousands of years.

“As an Aboriginal man, it’s been engrained in us, it’s in our blood.

“You learn from those sort of things that happen in your life and you make sure you make positive change for future generations.”

He has done it from rattling tins to fundraise money to speaking across NAIDOC week celebrations to collaborating with Aboriginal leaders for a unity dance made famous at the Indigenous All-Stars match.

That sort of dedication is one that Walker lives every day, with his inseparable sons spotted close by playing Rabbitohs ball boys while watching dad from the sidelines.

“I was quite lucky to have people like that in my life,” Walker said.

“We weren’t rich with money or having everything as young kids.

“But the one thing we done is that my parents would make sure that if there was a footy game three or four hours away, I never missed one.”