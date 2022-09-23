The Yokayi Footy panel has weighted in on the “horrifying chapter” of racism accusations embroiling Hawthorn football club and AFL coaches Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan

Program host Megan Waters made a heartfelt plea and said as mob the news makes her feel “sick to the gut” before emotions got the best of former players Andrew Krakouer, Gillbert McAdam and Darryl White.

The revelations reported Monday allege Hawthorn football staff, including Clarkson and Fagan, targeted three unnamed First Nations players during their time at the club, pressuring them into severing relationships with partners and families to better focus on their careers.

One account detailed a couple being pressured into terminating their pregnancy at the time.

On Thursday a former Hawthorn assistant reportedly confirmed pieces of the testimony as the AFL’s investigation takes shape.

“The story of racism is still very much alive in this country,” Ms Waters said.

“As a woman hearing that kind of stuff about such sensitive topics like that, about men suggesting what women should be doing with our bodies, it just makes me feel pretty sick to the gut.”

Krakouer, a former Collingwood player, became visibly upset as he recounted his experiences coming into the game with a young family and empathised with the players’ stories.

He said Indigenous footballers want to be role models and in the position to give back to their communities and families, not handed an ultimatum.

“One thing that stuck out for me is I had a young family and I was 16 when I had my first daughter,” Krakouer said.

“I would have chosen my family over footy any day of the week.”

Krakouer said similar stories of racism seem to come up every week, highlighting the need for stronger processes to better address the issue, cut suicide rates and social determinate factors felt by Indigenous people as a result of its ongoing impacts.

“Racism is a public health issue,” he said.

“It affects our health, life and our safety so we need to get serious about racism because what has been done previously, it’s not good enough.

“Racism continues to disempower our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men and women and this has proven through the continued mistreatment of our men and women and their families within the AFL, affecting our wirin, our spirit and taking away our sense of pride and dignity as strong cultural men and women as a people.”

Former St Kilda player and commentator Gilbert McAdam said he was angry racism continued to “raise its ugly head” after decades in the industry.

The stories in question are believed to have occurred during Clarkson’s tenure as Hawks coach between 2005-2021.

Fagan acted as an assistant to Clarkson between 2008-2016.

McAdam was vocal on his disappointment with others who he said must have been aware of the mistreatment.

“If it’s true, the (Hawthorn) board would have been well aware,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure the AFL are going to get to the point and this will be resolved.

“This is taking us back to the 40s and the 50s.”