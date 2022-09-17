A marine safety campaign developed by Aboriginal rangers in WA’s north-west has rolled out as visitation to one of Australia’s marine meccas booms.

Bardi Jawi Rangers have worked with the WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services to promote boating safety in the Dampier Peninsula communities of Ardyaloon, Djarindjin and Lombadina.

The ranger group is an important first responder for the remote Buccaneer Archipelago where rescues are often initiated by smoke signals and community messages.

The campaign has seen safety gear installed at boat access points and workshops held for students in the three communities to design signs.

Bardi Jawi ranger Azton Howard, a recent recipient of a national marine rescue award, lead the marine safety campaign.

“The local artworks designed by the students at Ardyaloon school helps the community to feel they have ownership over these messages, and it’s great to get young people thinking about marine safety at school,” he said.

“I started this project started when I was completing my Cert IV in Conservation Land Management, as part of my ranger training development, and recognized there was a need to increase community awareness of marine safety.

“Designing visually engaging signs placed at all the major boat ramps will help make sure our people go out with the right equipment so they can return safely, and prevent an emergency situation where they will need to be rescued.”

The Traditional Owner-led campaign leans on local knowledge of the archipelago, where tides of up to 11 metres can expose reef platforms, cause strong rip tides and create standing waves.

DFES Pilbara/Kimberley marine district officer Bec Benson said no one knew the region better than the Traditional Owners of the area.

“The inclusion of local students and traditional owners in the design of the signs was imperative to ensure the Bardi Jawi rangers safety messages, marine rescue response services and rescue operations are recognised as being driven by the locals,” she said.

“In addition to the sign project, DFES will also be upgrading Marine Rescue Bardi Jawi’s search and rescue equipment and increasing marine rescue exercises specific to the Bardi Jawi sea country.”

KLC Land and Sea Unit Manager Daniel Oades said the work was a reflection of the varied role a ranger plays on country.

“The Bardi Jawi Rangers taking responsibility for marine safety alongside DFES is a great example of traditional owners exercising their cultural responsibility to look after their own people and visitors to their sea country,” he said.

“Bardi Jawi sea country is beautiful and unique but also inherently dangerous because of the large tides, currents, reefs and islands.

“These waters are their customary fishing/hunting areas with the marine resources providing livelihoods for Bardi Jawi people, so support for people to getting out on sea country safely is in everyone’s interest.”

Mr Oades said rescue capabilities would become a bigger part of ranger groups’ roles as visitation to the peninsula increases due to the sealing of the Cape Leveque road.