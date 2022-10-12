New Crows recruit Izak Rankine says the chance to play in front of big crowds in a South Australian showdown, and running out for his boyhood club, sit high among the list of benefits his sea change to Adelaide will bring.

Following his long-awaited departure south from the Suns, the 22-year-old told fans he grew up supporting the Crows and was excited to be around friends and family again

In 2022 Gold Coast averaged about 11,000 fans at Metricon Stadium, compared to the Crows’ 28,000 through the gates for each home game

Against cross-town rivals Port Adelaide, showdowns crowds have swelled to more than 50,000 fans since the move from AAMI stadium to Adelaide Oval.

“That’s pretty exciting,” Rankine said.

The crowds are the a cherry-on-top for the mercurial forward following a career-best season at the Suns.

It garnered a mega five-year deal to return home reportedly worth $700,000 a year.

To Rankine, the added pressure is welcome.

“That’s when I play my best footy, with a bit of expectation,” Rankine said.

“It was a pretty hard decision.

“I loved my time up on the Coast but the opportunity to come home and be in front of family and friends again was what really pulled me back.”

Rankine’s move served as arguably the highest profile switch during the AFL trade period.

His addition to the Crows’ list comes after a flagged rebuild following five consecutive seasons without a finals berth after their loss 2017 grand final against Richmond and resulting capitulation and slide down the ladder.

Adelaide finished the 2022 season in 14th spot with eight wins.