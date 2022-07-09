Considered one of South Australia’s most endangered mammal species, the APY Warru Rangers have translocated three female warru to Maku Valley and Hinkley to be released.

A rarity in the wild, the warru (black-footed rock wallaby) is a small, agile marsupial which can be found darting among rocky outcrops and caves across western and southern Western Australia, Northern Territory and part of South Australia.

As of 2016, the warru has been considered endangered by the Australian government.

APY land management ranger Oska Mills said climate change and introduced species had led to a decline in the warru population.

“Cats and foxes have an impact, they’re kind of the main introduced predators,” he said.

“Buffelgrass as an invasive species kind of changes the way fire behaves, that can then impact the fire sensitive habitat the wallabies need.

“But also the drought, I think the 2018-2019 drought really knocked them back, particularly in the population over in Kalka.”

When trying to trap the breed, the Warru Rangers had trouble because of a little-known stress mechanism female warru have.

“The mum warru is stressed when it sees us and they chuck out the babies from the pouch,” Warru East ranger Isaac Namai said.

“It’s scared because they’ve never seen people like us before.”

Mr Mills said this stress mechanism complication warru encounters for rangers.

“If they’re stressed in the trapping, they can have a tendency to try and kick out the pouch shell,” he said.

“So we have to put them back in and sew it up but that’s something we have to manage in the trapping.”

In May, Warru Rangers translocated three female warru and in September of 2021, they translocated six.

It brings the total to 14 warru translocated in an aim to supplement the population in the Tomkinson Ranges.

Mr Mills said the warru population was now beginning to recover on their own.

“After the drought finished, they are coming back up and repopulating in a lot of areas naturally,” he said.

“The population there is recovering on its own but there’s a bit of a lag time between the end of the drought and the food and plant resources being more abundant and the population coming back.

“(Our work) is to give them a bit of a kickstart so that they can really get going in case there’s another drought.”

The Warru Rangers are planning another reintroduction of warru in the Everard Ranges after a period of extinction.

The National Indigenous Australians Agency provided $8.3 million to ensure the Warru Kaninytjaku ranger program could continue for another seven years in August, 2021.