Australian fast bowler Scott Boland has rubbed shoulders with Indigenous students in the Northern Territory’s red centre as part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy tour.

The Gulidjan man visited Uluru as part of the trophy’s domestic and international tour where he played red dirt cricket with students from Yulara’s Nyangatjatjara College.

With one of Australia’s most iconic cultural landmarks as the backdrop, Boland said the experience of playing red dirt cricket was a first for him.

“I’ve never played a game of cricket on the red dirt, so it was pretty cool to bowl to some kids who haven’t played much cricket in their life before,” he said.

“To pass on some knowledge to them was a highlight and something I’ll never forget.”

Boland said it was important to bring cricket to remote communities across Australia for the benefit of both the game and the next generation of Indigenous Australian cricketers.

“I think it’s really important to grow the game of cricket,” he said.

“The more we can get out to remote areas where cricket isn’t the number one sport like it is in big cities, to give those kids the opportunity to play and learn what it’s about.

“(It’s) how we’re going to get more Indigenous kids through the pathway system.”

Boland joined Jason Gillespie, Faith Thomas and Ash Gardner when he became the fourth recognised Indigenous player to represent Australia in Test cricket in last year’s Boxing Day Test against England.

His stellar debut was recognised by a player of the match performance which included innings bowling figures of 6-7 off four overs.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup local organising committee chief executive Michelle Enright said Indigenous inclusion was a crucial part of the multicultural vision for the T20 World Cup.

“The visit to Uluru supports our purpose to bring generations and cultures together for the T20 World Cup,” she said.

“Our Indigenous communities are an important part of the focus we want to bring to multicultural inclusion and there is no better place than Uluru to showcase the culture of our First Nations people.”

Ms Enright said that having the trophy visit Uluru alongside an Indigenous Australian cricketer in Boland was significant.

“Bringing the Trophy to such an important place in our nation’s history using the global platform of a World Cup is a significant occasion,” she said.

We’re grateful that Scott Boland and Shane Watson, as two fantastic ambassadors for cricket, were able to bring the trophy here to connect with the local community and share Australia’s Indigenous culture with cricket fans all over the globe.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be played from October 16 to November 13 this year with 16 international teams featuring in fixtures to be held in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The final will be played on Sunday, November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.