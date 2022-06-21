The National Indigenous Art Fair is returning to Sydney Harbour foreshore from July 2-3 to showcase creations from First Nations artists.

The two-day art fair provides art lovers with the chance to buy ethical, authentic art directly from the artists, with the days includes Indigenous art, design, bush-food and culture.

Kaltukatjara, Docker River studio artist Leonie Bennett is among the artists travelling from across Australia to attend the event.

Bennett, who began painting in 2018, comes from a large family of renowned painters, including the late Mrs T James who died in 2022.

She learned from her grandmother at the art centre where they would laugh and dance together.

Since then her skills have developed greatly and are gaining attraction.

Bennett paints important Tjukurpa (Dreaming) from around the Docker River area, with stories relating to the Kungkarangkalpa (Seven Sisters) songline which is known widely across the nation.

When COVID-19 hit Australia, the Kaltukatjara studio found it difficult as the only place they could travel to was Alice Springs.

For Bennett, being from a remote community with the chance to go to Sydney to mingle with fellow artists was an incredible opportunity.

“It is a chance to demonstrate just how important art is as a culture expression for Aboriginal artist, but also a source of income which is a really big celebration,” Kaltukatjara studio spokeswoman Rosie Frecheville said.

Proving why markets and programs like the Sydney art fair are really valuable for remote art centres, as it’s hard for them to sell art from their communities.

Two days going around the art galleries, meeting curators and seeing what an art museum looks like, that’s something here that is hard to in Kaltukatjara.

Bennett’s work will also be featured in the Heart in Art exhibition at Woollahra Gallery, Sydney, that is running at the same time as NIAF