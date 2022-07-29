The Daly River’s bank-side community of Nauiyu has become the Northern Territory’s eighth community to commit to the NT government’s local decision making agreement.

The agreement will formalise the Green River Aboriginal Corporation as the decision-making body for the remote township, which is located 230 kilometres south of Darwin.

In addition to formally working with the NT government, GRAC will also partner with the National Indigenous Australians Agency and the Catholic Diocese of Darwin to advance health, wellbeing and prosperity off the Nauiyu community.

GRAC chairwoman Miriam Rose Ungunmerr-Baumann considers the formalisation of self-determination for the start of a new chapter for the small and peaceful community.

“This is exactly the support our community needs to progress Aboriginal leadership and secure the future of Nauiyu for generations to come”, she said.

“We’re all looking forward to this new phase.”

Ms Ungunmerr-Baumann said the agreement would lead to the people of Nauiyu having more voice in the matters which impact their community.

“It’s a good thing in that sense, because we’re the ones that live here and have knowledge of how to go about doing things and improving them,” she said.

“We just have to keep pushing and saying, these are the things that need fixing.”

The agreement will allow the GRAC board to consult the local the community of about 500 people to prioritise and action issues of most concern.

“It not just the GRAC board, it’s takes the whole community to follow things through,” Ms Ungunmerr-Baumann said.

“That’s what decision making is.”

By acknowledging the traditional Malik Malik owners and representing the broader community, GRAC will work with government to advance social and economic development in the Nauiyu area.

Four areas of land tenure and future land use planning, community housing, economic development opportunities (including local jobs and training) and community health and wellbeing will be the key focus areas.

In announcing the agreement, the Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles reaffirmed her government’s commitment to continuing to provide self-determination opportunities for First Nations communities.

“Local Decision Making is the Territory Labor Government’s commitment to provide opportunities to transfer government service delivery to Aboriginal people,” she said.

“Today’s signing is significant for the Malak Malak Traditional Owners of Nauiyu and the broader community, because it offers a way forward based on their own priorities, needs, and aspirations.”

Local Decision Making Minister Selena Uibo said the agreement was a milestone after previous successful partnerships between the state government and the Nauiyu community.

“Today is a day of celebration for the people of Nauiyu because it is a huge step towards ensuring the community controls decision making over their land, their lives, and their destiny,” she said.

“We have already seen the partnership between our Government and the Nauiyu community working effectively to deliver housing programs in the region and I’m looking forward to continued success with the implementation of the Local Decision Making Agreement.”

There are currently 14 communities in the Northern Territory currently working with government to reach their own local decision making agreements.