Increasing the Hermannsburg local workforce within the tourism industry is the goal of a new partnership between Charles Darwin University and the Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade.

The Skills Development Project, part of the $5.5 million Historic Precinct restoration project, will deliver funding for CDU to employ a project officer to work alongside the local Aboriginal community to help deliver skills appropriate to the local tourism sector.

The Hermannsburg Historic Precinct has been considered National Heritage since 2006.

It was home to renowned Aboriginal artist Albert Namatjira who built a house there in 1944.

Namatjira is considered the first Aboriginal artist to rise to prominence among an Australian audience for his Hermannsburg art style of blending Indigenous landscapes with Western-style painting techniques.

The Hermannsburg area is also home to other sites such as Boggy Hole, Glen Helen Gorge and Palm Valley.

CDU Central Australia associate vice chancellor Jay Walker said the project would support the Hermannsburg community to develop its workforce through tourism pathways.

“This is an incredibly special project that puts First Nations people at the centre of community and workforce development,” he said.

“We’re working alongside First Nations people to ensure they have their rightful place in our tourism industry, with all the economic benefits it brings their community.”

The project’s objective is to help develop a tourism training hub, encourage microbusiness development and deliver training to boost economic development and jobs within the local community.

Tourism NT regions south director Stuart Ord said increasing local skills would benefit the community.

“One key action area for the region has been to help develop a local tourism and hospitality workforce,” he said.

“The project officer will work with the Hermannsburg School and local community to create long-term employment pathways for the community.”

The two-year project will be overseen by members of the Hermannsburg community, local businesses and representatives from the government, NTG and CDU.