Steven May is free to play in Melbourne’s round 15 top of the table clash against Brisbane after the AFL maintained his club-imposed one-match ban for fighting with teammate Jake Melksham.

The AFL undertook its own investigation, releasing a statement on Wednesday evening confirming their decision.

“After multiple interviews and review of CCTV vision from the night, the AFL is satisfied the initial club-imposed sanctions are appropriate and will take no further action,” The AFL said.

“The Melbourne Football Club suspended Steven May for one-match and ordered community service work for both May and Melksham.

“As previously stated, the Club has taken matter extremely seriously, however the AFL wishes to reinforce that no matter the situation or circumstances, violence is never the answer.

“As professional footballers, as people, we expect better.”

Details emerged on May’s role in the incident at Melbourne restaurant which resulted in him missing the Demons Queen’s Birthday match against Collingwood.

The altercation left Melksham requiring surgery to treat injuries.

May, a Larrakia man, reportedly threw drunken taunts at teammates who missed out on the club’s 2021 premiership while under a drinking ban amid concussion protocols.

May’s inclusion is sorely-needed, with his club slumping to three straight defeats and losing injured captain Max Gawn for at least the next month.

Melbourne take on the ladder-leading Lions at the MCG on Thursday June 23.