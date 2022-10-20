Baker Boy and The Kid LAROI will fly the flag for First Nations musicians at this year’s ARIA awards on November 24, with both singers nominated for five awards.

The two superstars are among 10 Indigenous artists nomited for this year’s awards, spanning 12 categories.

The Kid LAROI’s Thousand Miles has been nominated for song of the year, while the late Uncle Archie Roach has been post-humously nominated for best independent release.

King Stingray (four), Thelma Plum (three) and Budjerah (three) are all in line for multiple categories.

Perhaps the most hotly-contested category will be for best hip hop/rap artists, which will be a tight race between Baker Boy’s Gela, Barkaa’s Blak Matriarchy and Tokyo to Paris by The Kid LAROI and Fivio Foreign.

Beddy Rays and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks round out the Indigenous nominations.

Hosted on Gadigal Country, the 2022 ARIA Awards will return to the stage in their first live show since 2019.

Full List of First Nations Nominees

Album of the Year

Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Best Solo Artist

Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)

Budjerah – Conversations (Warner Music Australia)

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’ (Columbia/Sony Music)

Thelma Plum – Meanjin (Warner Music Australia)

Best Group

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

Beddy Rays – Beddy Rays (Independent/Ditto Music)

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Best Pop Release

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’ (Columbia/Sony Music)

Thelma Plum – Meanjin (Warner Music Australia)

Best Hip Hop / Rap Release

Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)

Barkaa – Blak Matriarchy (Bad Apples Music/Island Records Australia)

The Kid LAROI & Fivio Foreign – ‘Tokyo to Paris’ (Columbia/Sony Music)

Best Soul / R&B Release

Budjerah – Conversations (Warner Music Australia)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Under These Streets (Cooking Vinyl Australia/The Orchard)

Best Independent Release

Archie Roach – One Song (Bloodlines/Mushroom Group)

Best Rock Album

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Best Video

‘Blak Matriarchy’ – Barkaa, Selina Miles (Bad Apples Music/Island Records Australia)

‘Wish You Well (feat. Bernard Fanning)’ – Baker Boy, Macario De Souza (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Best Australian Live Act

Baker Boy – Gela Tour (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Budjerah – The Conversations Australian Tour (Warner Music Australia)

The Kid LAROI – End Of The World Tour (Columbia/Sony Music)

Thelma Plum – The Meanjin Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Song of the Year

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’ (Columbia/Sony Music)