After 301 games Richmond Tigers’ Shane Edwards has announced his retirement from the AFL for the end of the 2022 season.

The 33-year-old shared his decision with teammates on Tuesday.

“It is time for me to step aside and move on just as players did for me when I started,” Edwards said.

“I am trying to play to the best of my ability out there, but it is pretty obvious to me that I won’t be helping us move forward next year.”

The three-time premiership player thanked the club and playing group for his time at Punt Road, reflecting on a career spanning 16 seasons and 186 goals, largely uninterrupted by injury.

“The club has given me everything, it has changed my life forever and I will always be connected to the Richmond Football Club,” he said.

“I have won premierships and a few wooden spoons and finished everywhere in between as well.”

An Arrente man, Edwards was selected with the 26th pick of the 2006 national draft, congratulating Richmond’s strides in celebrating Indigenous players and culture in the time since.

“I am lucky the Korin Gamadji Institute emerged upstairs a couple of years into my career as well, and I (am grateful to) have seen so many sides of the game as a player.”

Richmond has hosted the annual Dreamtime at the ‘G match alongside rivals Essendon since 2005.

The South Australian became the First Indigenous player to reach 300 games with the Tigers in July.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick shared his appreciation for Edwards’ contributions.

“Shane came in as a young player and leaves as a proud Richmond and Indigenous man,” Hardwick said.

“What we have gained from Shane is incredible insight, as individuals and about Indigenous culture as well.

“The lessons we have learned from Shane as a player can never be understated.

“The way he came in and impacted games when we needed a spark, is the one thing I will remember from Shane as a player.”

With a guaranteed elimination final ahead next weekend, Edwards could add to his tally before a final farewell.

Richmond face Essendon on Saturday night to round out the home-and-away season.