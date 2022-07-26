When Shane Edwards arrived on the doorsteps of Punt Road at the end of 2006 Richmond was a shadow of its previous self as a powerhouse of the competition.

The club had just missed out on finals, finishing in ninth spot, an all-too common feeling after almost three decades of limited success marred with the burden of a fade into obscurity and poor administrative decisions plaguing them since they last won a premiership in 1980.

They would endure another decade of turbulent times.

But fast forward 15 years and the Tigers have a dynasty of three grand final triumphs over four years and some of the games most respected players to lean on, including Edwards, who runs out for his 300th game against Brisbane on Sunday.

“I always look back on the tough times to make me appreciate the last five years and how hard it is to get there,” Edwards said.

“It’s really been an incredible climb from where we came from when I got here. The club’s in a different position, everything looks different, it’s pretty mind-blowing how things can change over time.”

“From some of those dark times, we got some of our best players like Cotch and Dusty (Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin), you can’t look back too badly on those times.”

The 33-year-old Arrente man becomes the eighth Indigenous player, and first at Richmond, to reach the milestone after club heroes Kevin Bartlett, Jack Dyer, Francis Bourke and teammate Jack Riewoldt notched up 300 in yellow and black.

“It doesn’t sound right or sit well with me at the moment,” Edwards said.

“They’re legends of the game and people I’ve looked up to for so long.

“It’s probably one of those things where I’ll look back and see my name on the list and smile, I’m honestly lost for words.”

Edwards is a club hero in his own right, a triple premiership player in 2017, 2019 and 2020 and a CV of sustained performance at almost every position on the ground.

Recruited as an endurance weapon he continues to play as a utility into his thirties, the ultimate team man.

“I’ve had a few chats with Dimma in end-of-season and mid-year reviews, and we’re still trying to figure out where I play my best footy,” he said.

“It’s something we’ll probably never figure out.

“All I knew coming through juniors and playing here, is if I can be a really good teammate, then it probably takes me pretty far.

“That’s what I’ve been trying to do since day one, trying to be someone my teammates want to play with every week, and add to the unselfish culture we have here.”

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale congratulated Edwards, applauding his impact on the club and ability to make better players out of those around him.

“Shane’s been a wonderful player. He’s been in the thick of some of the biggest moments in the biggest games over the last 10 to 12 years,” Gale said.

“I can make a really strong case of perhaps him being our most influential player.

“His journey and his growth through that journey has really coincided with our growth and journey as a footy club, and particularly as we’ve opened our minds and hearts to our First Nations people.

“It’s made us a better football club, and a better team.”

The Tigers have one last tilt at finals in 2022 when they take on Brisbane at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.