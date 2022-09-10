Policymakers need to stop legislating for mediocrity and turn their focus to ridding communities of “rescuers”, according to newly-elected Federal Senator Kerrynne Liddle.

Ms Liddle, an Arrernte businesswoman, journalist and educator from Central Australia, won the final Senate spot for South Australia in the May Federal election.

Her ascension to office marked the first time an Indigenous woman had been elected to represent South Australia in the Federal arena.

Delivering her maiden speech to the Federal Senate on Wednesday, Ms Liddle said Indigenous organisations needed to be held to the same standards as other services.

Ms Liddle used the example of aged care, where she said the lack of independent executive oversight of Aboriginal community controlled services baked into legislation responding to the Royal Commission fell short of expectations.

MAIDEN SPEECHES

“Despite caring for the most vulnerable of the most vulnerable, clients with multiple and complex chronic illness and lower life expectancy and in the most isolated regions, there is no expectation of even partial transition to a model that satisfies that standard,” she said.

“I want our country to think different, act different, demand different, push away from the pressure of sameness, the rejection of discourse, the perils of groupthink, reject overpolicing of language, cancel culture and aggressive social media commentary.

I want this country to stop doing what doesn’t or won’t work, to have higher expectations, to be tolerant of mistakes and missteps, and to admit when we get it wrong and celebrate when we get it right.”

On employment, Ms Liddle said the private sector was leading the way in providing job opportunities for Indigenous people, citing her former employers Ayers Rock Resort and Santos as standout examples.

Drawing further on her personal experince, Ms Liddle also took aim at the scrapping of the cashless debit card, which she said had been driven by those “screaming human rights” while ignoring residents of the trial sites.

“It gives power and respite to the most vulnerable men, women and children and the elderly—yes, those who need it most—and it is those people, not the drinkers and drug users, not the abusers, who will suffer the most from its withdrawal,” she said.

I’ve looked after a child—hello, Joe—now a man who has who has fetal alcohol syndrome, never able to live with his parents.

“His family and the families who raised him couldn’t be more proud of him.

“And yet, another child, again from a remote community who lost his mother to alcohol-fuelled dysfunction now lives forever with the consequences of that.”

Ms Liddle said “rescuers”, “controllers” and those seeking “cultural immersion” were the real problems in communities, not liquor controls.