Two of the AFL’s Indigenous stars are considering transfers next year after the end of their seasons at the weekend.

Port Adelaide’s Karl Amon has indicated his desire to depart Alberton Oval following a career-best season and months of speculation around his future.

The 27-year-old Noonuccal man put together showed moments of brilliance this season, averaging 23 touches through Port’s midfield.

Whispers of his interest to switch sides have grown throughout the year.

The club formally acknowledged the likelihood of Amon’s exit on Monday.

“Karl has been an outstanding clubman in his time with us and he should be commended for his professionalism and maturity this season in particular,” Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps said.

“The club and Karl remained in continual discussion around his future throughout the season, yet his dedication to his preparation and application on game day never wavered.”

Amon has played 124 games with the Power after arriving at the club with pick 68 in the 2013 AFL national draft.

His nine-year tenure with Port sees him qualify as an unrestricted free agent, free to move to any club of his choosing should he receive an offer.

A number of Victorian clubs are reportedly keen on his services.

Gold Coast speedster Izak Rankine is similarly weighing up attractive offers from rival clubs.

Rankine remains uncontracted ahead of next season.

2022 has seen the 22-year-old put the competition on notice with a string of dominant performances.

He averaged close to two goals a game across the season.

Adelaide have reportedly tabled a five year, $800,000 a year offer for the South Australian-born’s signature.

After a handful of training mishaps Rankine is set for surgery this offseason.

“It’s going to be a decision to make, and it’s probably going to happen reasonably quickly now that we’ve finished,” Suns coach Stuart Dew said.

“We’ve been aware of the situation, so I think both parties got to a point where we thought two or three incidents for a young lad, regardless of what’s happening or not happening, it was time to get that fixed.

“We’d love to have Izak, but what we have worked on, and certainly in my time here, is de-individualising the club.”

A decision on his future is expected to land within days.