Ieraramagardu’s (Roebourne) burgeoning local economic scene has been recognised at the largest annual Pilbara business awards.

Brida was on October 29 named best Aboriginal business and best business with 20 or more employees at the annual Karratha and Districts Chamber of Commerce and Industry awards.

In a post to Facebook, Brida, a 100 per cent-owned Aboriginal business, said the past year had seen substantial growth for the social enterprise.

“Our team has been working extremely hard over the last 12 months and their efforts have not gone unrecognized,” they said. “We are so proud of all of our employees and are so excited to share this win with them. “Thank you to every one of our staff and supporters who has been along for the ride over the past 12 months.”

Woodside Pluto Train 2 Project Manager Chris Quinn, speaking for Woodside which sponsored the best Aboriginal business category, congratulated Brida and finalists IMC PKKP JV and PKKP Enterprises for their efforts in the past year.

“Woodside is working closely with the Karratha & Districts Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support business capacity-building programs in the region,” he said.

“We’re fortunate to have a diverse range of Indigenous businesses in the City of Karratha.

“It’s important we support Indigenous businesses so they can grow and continue to provide key services to the resource sector and the wider community.”

Ieramagardu’s growing business scene was further recognised on the night with Ngarluma Yindjibarndi Foundation taking home the award for best community organisation.

NYFL director Josie Samson said the organisation had come a long way in recent years.

“We have strong dreams and visions for Ieramagardu,” she said.

“We have one main vision at NYFL, that Ieramagardu is better when we all work together as a community. Stronger together.

“Everything we do is to make the community of Roebourne better for the next generation.”

NYFL chief executive Sean-Paul Stephens said Brida and NYFL’s wins on the night were a reflection of the social activation of Ieramagardu.

“NYFL has gone to a new level in delivering genuine and meaningful social impact programs in Ieramagardu,” he said.

“Central to that has been the guidance of cultural authorities – Nambarli – the cultural bosses and the Traditional Owner board of NYFL in guiding everything we do.

“I think Roebourne people are very proud to see their community organizations recognized.”

Brida was contacted for comment.