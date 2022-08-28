MADALAH and the Roy Hill Community Foundation have formed a new partnership to provide education and career development opportunities to Pilbara Aboriginal students.

They are jointly delivering a bespoke wraparound program to support the students.

This new partnership began in 2022 with the first 10 Hanrine Futures Scholarships awarded to three primary students, six secondary students and one tertiary student.

A key differentiator of the Hanrine Futures Program is the combination of education/mentoring support and work experience/employment opportunities.

MADALAH staff will mentor and support students based on individual education and resource plans, track their success and organise extra-curricular learning opportunities.

The Foundation partner companies have committed to provide students and graduates with the opportunity for internships, work experience and employment at the completion of their studies.

They recently came together at Guildford Grammar School to celebrate the new partnership.

It was a wonderful event with guests welcomed by Elder Robyn Collard, followed by an introduction by the Chair of the Roy Hill Community Foundation Board, Barry Fitzgerald and a thank you by MADALAH Board Chair, Jeanice Krakouer.

They would also like to thank Tasharni Coppin for being MC and Brian Nokes for his heartfelt speech on behalf of the 10 Hanrine students.

Throughout the event, guests enjoyed canapes, kangaroo stew and damper whilst listening to music performed live by South Summit.

Three band members are MADALAH Alumni and lead singer Isaiah Reuben is also currently supported by the Foundation through their WAAPA scholarship.

They would also like to acknowledge the Guildford dancers for treating us all to a traditional Six-Seasons dance.

MADALAH and the Foundation would like to thank Guildford Grammar School for hosting the evening.

It is an exciting time for the Hanrine Futures students and they look forward to watching each of them grow and embrace every opportunity made available to them!

MADALAH offers secondary and tertiary scholarships to 23 partner schools in WA but does not offer primary school scholarships.

When further Hanrine Futures Scholarships are available the Prescribed Body Corporate of Native Title Groups will be contacted by the Roy Hill Community Foundation.