The subsidiary of a Sydney-based gas company has been cleared of damaging a sacred site in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Basin.

Tamboran Resources-backed Sweetpea Petroleum was in late June accused of damaging a culturally significant songline at Newcastle Creek while building a track at its operations on Tanumbirini Cattle Station.

Anit-fracking group Nurrdalinji Native Title Aboriginal Corporation took its concerns to the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority and Northern Land Council, and urged the company to cease work.

The AAPA on Monday told the National Indigenous Times an audit of the area found Sweatpea was complying with the conditions of its authority certificate.

“The Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority issued an authority certificate to protect the sacred sites at Tanumbirini Station, south of the Carpentaria Highway in 2020,” an AAPA spokesperson said.

“This certificate remains valid and in force.

“The Authority will continue to monitor the development.”

A Sweetpea spokesman welcomed AAPA’s finding.

“AAPA were given access to all work areas by Tamboran and full access to any sacred sites,” he said.

“Tamboran are looking forward to the formal inspection outcome report that is set to confirm Tamboran operations are fully compliant with the AAPA authority certificate.

“AAPA findings demonstrate Tamboran’s commitment to genuine and respectful engagement with Traditional Owners and our respect for the land.”

The spokesman said claims about sacred site damage were made by “self-interested, foreign-owned” entities wanting to quash expansion of Australia’s gas production.

Authority certificates lay out conditions for proposed works near sacred sites in the Northern Territory.