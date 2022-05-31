They first met sitting as teacher and student in a classroom setting.

Now, Peek Whurrong man Jordan Gould and Samoan man Richard Pritchard have come together to write an epic First Nations middle grade book about a Peek Whurrong warrior girl from the Maar Nation.

An adventure story inspired by First Nations history, Wylah: The Koorie Warrior is a story about the underrepresented side of Indigenous culture.

Tying together their Indigenous and Samoan culture, Mr Gould said the idea for Wylah came together in the classroom.

“I first met Richard when he was teaching a 3D modelling class at TAFE and in his words, he described me as his grade A student,” he said.

“And then he brought me the idea of Wylah and from there we just started working together.”

Pritchard said some of his inspiration for Wylah came from teaching Gould as a student.

“First I brought the idea to one of the elders…I know in my culture we need to get permission first and I didn’t want to appropriate culture…and the elder loved the idea,” he said.

“And Jordan actually showed me some video game ideas he had and some story ideas he was developing with a friend of his,” he said.

“And I thought, if this young man is into stories that’s a really good thing because not many young adults are into writing their own stories.

“So I thought if he’s got that mindset and he’s done it already and shared his stories and I thought he could be a good fit for Wylah.”

Working on this book together, it enabled Gould and Pritchard to learn more about each other’s Samoan and Indigenous cultural background.

Gould said working with Pritchard shed light on many elements of Samoan culture he didn’t know before.

“With Richard’s Samoan background, it often gets mixed with Maori culture and before I met Richard I didn’t know the difference,” he said.

“But after working with Richard, he’s shown me the difference and how to tell the difference and from that it just felt like really good.

“It demystified that part of Samoan culture and Maori culture.”

Pritchard said he had the same demystifying experience working with Gould.

“Coming from New Zealand I didn’t really have much contact with Indigenous people from Australia,” he said.

“So meeting Jordan and learning more about him, this culture and especially his perspective of his culture in society was a real big change for me.

“Because I only see it from a perspective of ‘we need to tell justice stories and we need to make a difference’.

“But Jordan was like ‘no this is a fun story, let’s just get it out there and be positive about it and make entertaining stories for children’ and learning more about his perspective of culture was a huge mind shift for me.”

The book features a main character with autism, something Gould said was important to him as someone who has autism, to show in the novel.

“Autism isn’t a disability. I see it as like a different characteristic or just a unique personality,” he said.

“With me now having high-functioning autism, I have the ability to lucid dream.

“I had a lot of lucid dreams about Wylah and about what type of scenes can we create in the book or what can we do.

“And that ability to lucid dream, I would have gotten that through my autism and like I said it’s like a higher creativity. For me, I’d say it gives me superpowers.”

Going forward, Gould and Pritchard are thinking big when it comes to the future of the Wylah series.

“It’s a series, this is book one and we’ve already planned out six books even before this one came out,” Pritchard said.

“That’s one thing, what Jordan was saying about his autism, he really pushed me to figure out a plan for the characters.”

Gould said this first book really lays the groundwork for the future of the series.

“At first we really wanted to set the story right and we pretty much introduced the characters and introduce the story first,” he said.

“And ever since we’ve done the book, we realised how much story we wanted to put in.

“We just had so many ideas that once we brought it out and set all the pieces together, like put them where they need to be and what they need to do we came to it that it was six books in total.”

Wylah: the Koorie Warrior is available for purchase from May 31 onwards through Allen and Unwin.