Water, and the sustainable use and management of that most precious resource, remains a hot topic in the Northern Territory.

Most recently we have seen the results of an independent economic review of a major horticultural development for land south of Tennant Creek.

The review seriously questioned the purported economic benefits, finding that the proponent’s description of expected benefits seemed “overstated”.

The Central Land Council has said the project has “failed the economic benefits test”.

Let me clear – Northern Territory land councils support regional economic development. But those developments must stack up and they must achieve real outcomes for regional communities.

The Northern Land Council welcomed the Territory Economic Reconstruction Commission’s advice to government that promotes regional development in partnership with Aboriginal Territorians. TERC’s report states: “Aboriginal leaders will be front and centre of this economic development of the Territory – as land owner, developer, investor and partner, employee and community member”.

Water allocations for horticulture and other agribusiness will be a big part of regional development. But water allocation decisions must be transparent and properly acknowledge the way all Territorians value water.

Water allocations must protect community interests; the quality of our riverine environments must be safe; the integrity of our underground water reserves secured; our water-dependent tourism attractions able to thrive; our sacred sites and the important recreational values that are dependent on water must be safeguarded.

We also have to recognise that too many of our communities are already water-stressed. Our governments say they are making decisions informed by science. But ordinary citizens have a right to question the basis of that science and how information presented as scientific evidence is used to promote water allocation decisions.

Traditional Owners have a lived experience of purported science being used to discount our concerns about the impact of new water allocations. We have a right to ask: ‘who really benefits?’

We know our land, we understand the behaviour of the natural world. And we know that if things go bad we will be most impacted by changes in water availability.

We want to be part of the decision making processes so we can share our science and understanding of the natural world.

We call on government decision makers to recognise our experience and knowledge; to bring Aboriginal people into water management to minimise risks and maximise opportunities for rational and sustainable development.

It is encouraging to read the new Federal Government’s commitments to water management – Labor’s Plan to Future-Proof Australia’s Water Resources.

Our new government has committed to taking the knowledge and perspectives of First Nations people into account in activities relating to water. Recognition that our Indigenous water knowledge is valid and that our perspectives are welcomed is long overdue.

The new federal government has also committed to re-establishing the National Water Commission and supporting the renewal of the National Water Initiative. A renewed National Water Initiative must ensure that our knowledge and perspectives are central to any activity relating to water that affects us and our Country.

Water projects in remote and regional communities are also a focus under Labor’s Plan. Communities with water unfit for drinking and bores running dry are the most in need of government investment.

With changes in government comes opportunity and I invite government representatives to come and sit with us, to share our knowledge and understanding of Country.

We want and need to be part of building our economy. And when it comes to use of water, our decision makers must be wise, transparent and remember they represent all Territorians.