Indigenous health trailblazer Sandra Eades has been award an honorary doctorate by Curtin University for her work in the medical and education sectors

Ms Eades, a Noongar woman from Mount Barker received an honorary doctorate of medicine.

Ms Eades is believed to be Australia’s first Indigenous dean appointed to a medical

school when she started at Curtin Medical School in 2020, as well as being the nation’s first Aboriginal medical doctor to be awarded a PhD in 2003.

Curtin University vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne said Ms Eades had made an outstanding contribution to medical research, Indigenous health, and to professional organisations.

“Sandra has provided leadership at a national level in Indigenous research and worked tirelessly to gain tangible improvements to the healthcare of and health service delivery to Indigenous populations across the life span,” she said.

“She has made important contributions to a wide range of government, research and academic and non-government committees and organisations, and been generous in sharing her knowledge and expertise locally, nationally and internationally.

“Not only has Sandra’s research made a real difference to people’s lives, she has also dedicated her time to mentoring and supporting younger colleagues to reach their career goals.”

Ms Eades was among four honarary doctorate recipients awarded at the start of September.

Keith Spence, an oil and gas executive with more than 40 years’ experience, was granted a doctorate for his work supporting the education, training, resources, science and arts sectors.

Ms Hayne said Mr Spence had contributed enormously to the university, as both a Curtin Council member and as a long-time champion of Curtin’s historic and strategic links to Kalgoorlie.

Western Australian General Practice Education and Training chief executive Janice Bell was presented an honorary doctorate in medicine.

John Hewson, a pre-eminent Australian economist, renowned nationally and internationally for his distinguished career and contributions in business, finance, politics and academia, was awarded an honorary doctorate of commerce.

Ms Hayne said Mr Hewson had made exceptional contributions to Australian economic policy.

“He is widely respected for considering economic policies that improve Australian households, businesses, the environment and the economy, while also taking into account the accompanying social and ethical issues.” she said.

Honorary Doctorates are awarded in recognition of an exceptional contribution to a field of endeavour and academic discipline, as well as outstanding service to professional and public life.