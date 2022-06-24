Scott Boland has strengthened his claim for a Test recall with impressive figures in the Australian squad’s warm-up match ahead of the final day of Australia A’s two week tour of Sri Lanka.

After an impressive display in testing conditions, the fast bowler and Gulidjan man did his part with the ball taking figures of 3-51 against Sri Lanka A.

The visitors stare down an imposing 330-run chase to clinch a 2-nil series win, finishing 1-37 at stumps on Thursday.

The match effectively acts as a practise match for players pushing for selection in Australia’s two-match test series against Sri Lanka, while the bulk of the squad play their final limited overs contest Friday evening.

Boland failed to make selection during Australia’s visiting three-match series against Pakistan in march.

He is currently in the 20-man squad amongst a host of stars.

The 33-year-old will have to beat out veteran seamers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to join captain Pat Cummins in slow, spin-friendly subcontinental conditions historically favoured by spin bowlers.

Boland set the cricket world alight with a sensational start to his test career last summer, including a 6-7 display against England at the MCG to help clinch the Ashes.

He was awarded the Mullagh medal, named after pioneering Indigenous cricketer Johnny Mullagh, for best on ground in the Boxing Day test.

Australia’s two-match series against Sri Lanka kicks off Wednesday June 29 in Galle.

The 11-man team set to be decided in the coming days.