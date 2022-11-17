Western Australia has comfortably accounted for South Australia in both the Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup whilst Queensland powered to victory in their Cup fixture against Victoria.

Western Australia (444) defeated South Australia by a whopping innings and 28 runs but Indigenous cricketer Brendan Doggett gave a good account of himself.

In his second First Class match after being sidelined with a hip flexor injury since mid-September, Doggett’s respectable innings figures of 1-74 from 34 overs included 14 maidens and the wicket of WA all-rounder Aaron Hardie.

Batting at 10, Doggett contributed 13 in the first innings before being the second last wicket to fall.

In the second innings he looked comfortable with the bat but was left stranded on three not out from 21 deliveries.

In a Marsh One-Day Cup domestic fixture two days later, Western Australia were again too good for the visiting Redbacks, victors by two wickets with a strong showing by Mitakoodi leg-spinning all-rounder D’Arcy Short.

After winning the toss and again electing to bowl first, Western Australia restricted the South Australians to 6-266 from their 50 overs.

Short took 1/39 from six overs, dismissing the in-form McSweeney (51), caught by Ashton Turner at mid-wicket.

In reply Short (30), and opening partner Josh Phillipe (55) started Western Australia’s chase in strong fashion, partnering in a 65-run opening stand before Short was dismissed by possibly the best ball of the Cup to date, bowled by a Nathan McAndrew leg-cutter.

Even contributions from WA’s middle order, including wicketkeeper Josh Inglis’ 85 (70), kept the game on WA’s terms, with AJ Tye’s six bringing up victory for with nine balls to spare.

Queensland were far too strong for Victoria in their Marsh One-Day Cup Round 4 encounter, despite a stand out bowling performance by Indigenous Ashes hero Scott Boland.

Starts to Campbell Kellway (34), wicketkeeper Sam Harper (31) and opener Nic Maddinson (20) were the best Victorian batters could muster, as a steady of flow of wickets lead to their dismissal for a sub-par 171 in side 47 overs.

Opening bowlers Michael Neser (3-48) and Mark Stekete (3-30) were Queensland’s best with the ball.

The successful chase of the total was never in doubt for the home side, with even contributions from Queensland’s top and middle order leading to a seven wicket win after 36 overs.

Boland took one wicket and conceded just 22 runs from eight overs, dismissing Queensland opener Sam Heazlett in the second of his eight overs.

Max Bryant (41*), Matthew Renshaw (37*) saw the Queenslanders home with ease after the chase was set up by Sam Truloff’s 55.

The loss leaves Victoria (8 points) well off the pace in 4th place on the Marsh One-Day Cup ladder, with Queensland (4 points) a place behind in in 5th.

Western Australia is comfortably on top of both the Marsh One-Day Cup and Marsh Sheffield Shield ladders, with 21 points and 22.93 points respectively.

Marsh One-Day Cup: Round 5

Tasmania v New South Wales, Thursday November 17, 11:00am at Blundstone Arena

New South Wales v Queensland, Sunday November 27, 2:05pm at North Sydney Oval

Marsh Sheffield Shield: Round 5