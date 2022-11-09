Yana marumba, meaning good walk in Quandamooka language, is the name of the official opening of this year’s Wynnum Fringe Festival 2022.

Located on Meeanjin’s (Brisbane) bayside, Wynnum Fringe Festival 2022 is highlighting its strong connection to Quandamooka country with incredible First Nation programming curated by First Nations Advisor Cam Costello.

Wynnum Fringe Festival will open with a walk led by Janggaburru – a four-metre Dulgubarra Yidinji Elder Puppet – to the venue’s official location.

Quandamooka language words will be integrated throughout the opening ceremony commemorating UNESCO’S Decade of Indigenous Languages 2022-2032.

This year, a different theme runs through each week of Wynnum Fringe, starting with yana marumba on Friday, November 18

Festival owner and bayside native Tom Oliver started the festival in 2020 with around 10,000 people passing through Wynnum during the grand opening.

Since then, it has continued to grow and flourish into a hot spot for local and national talent to have a platform and entertain the community, with a strong focus now spotlighting Quandamooka culture.

“After dark, Wynnum Fringe is a melting pot of cabaret, live music, comedy and showstopping entertainment, all set on the coastline of beautiful Moreton Bay,” Mr Oliver said.

“For me as a white person in the Bayside, I’d for a while gone, I needed to know more about my history, I need to connect with the right people in the area. Until COVID hit, I’d never really done that.

“I had a loose idea for an opening ceremony and I knew that I wasn’t the right person to present it.

“That’s when I was introduced to Cam Costello.”

At the time of joining Tom as the Indigenous Advisor for Fringe, Quandamooka man Cameron Costello was the chief executive at Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation and sat on the board at Winnam ATSIC.

Costello said the Fringe festival was something they wanted to see more of on Quandamooka country.

“We really want to endorse and have something like (Wynnum Fringe Festival) in our area so the opening should naturally have been that’s done,” Mr Costello said.

“The idea of yana marumba to start off the festival and actually walk here a bit about country walk to the actual venue and then have the formal formalities they just seemed like the logical thing.

“Then we’re sort of progressing each year now to where the walk adds different elements. This year is with the UN’s declaration of the decade of Indigenous languages.”

The festival will tote national names sharing stages with local talent such as Marcia Hines presenting her show ‘Velvet Rewired’, Sachem, Ethan Enoch, Dave Hughes, Dane Simpson, Akmal and many more.

Wynnum Fringe Festival 2022 tickets are on sale now.