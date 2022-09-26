Wakka Wakka man and NRL young-gun Selwyn Cobbo has put himself right in contention for a debut campaign with the national side in a thumping win for Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII over Papua New Guinea in Brisbane on Sunday.

The annual contest pinned available Australian players against the neighbouring nation in what doubled as a warm-up and trial match for spots in the world cup squad travelling to England next month.

Following an interrupted season with injury and representative football with the Indigenous All-Stars and Queensland earlier in the year, Cobbo crossed for two tries to bolster his stocks as a future Kangaroo.

Despite the one-sided scoreline PNG was valiant in the annual contest in containing the match after the home side crossed over for six tries in the opening 30 minutes.

After his State of Origin snub Josh Addo-Carr’s made a case for a return to national honours when he scored inside ten minutes courtesy of a deflected pass from Bundjalung man Dane Laurie towards Australia’s left corner post.

Cobbo later muscled past three defenders to make it 34-nil.

PNG responded with Edene Gebbie diving into the corner on the end of right-side cut-out pass.

Their second try came swiftly after the half-time break, Jimmy Ngutlik snatching up a grubber behind Australia’s line before a third followed in similar fashion.

Five unanswered tries for the hosts closed out the match, Laurie’s breaking down the left side to get on the board before Cobbo scored his second on the buzzer.

Following the full-time siren Addo-Carr took a rare shot at goal, shaking off a questionable effort before celebrating the win with teammates.

Australia coach Mal Meninga said the opportunity to play and emerging nation ahead of the world cup makes for a “great day of footy”.

“Im really happy with the outcome,” he said.

“(We) had to tough it out at times, particularly in the early parts of the second half.

“I’m really please the players got through it uninjured and enjoyed themselves.”

Cobbo’s chances at a run in England look as good as anyone’s following a hot start to the 20-year-old’s career.

The decision to play him out of position through the centre’s gave a look into his versatility in the team’s setup.

“Selwyn’s a good player,” Meninga said.

“It just shows how adaptable (he is), he can play right, he can play left, he can play centre, he can play wing and he can play fullback.

“Thats the kind of player you want in your squad going overseas and in a world cup.”

The rugby league world cup kicks off October 15.

Penrith and Parramatta face off for domestic honours in the NRL grand final at Sydney’s Accor stadium Sunday night.