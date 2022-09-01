Tigers fans were shocked through the week at the news club favourite Shane Edwards had been left out of the team for their elimination final against Brisbane on Thursday.

In Wednesday’s team announcement it was revealed Edwards hadn’t made the cut, threatening to end his 16-year career.

The 33-year-old made way for Dustin Martin’s return to the side, later named as the sub to enter the match should the Tigers cop an injury blow.

It followed his announced retirement for the end of the season in August.

Edwards did however get on the park, courtesy of teammate Dion Prestia’s exit through injury in the dying moments before half time.

He went on to gather six disposals, including two much-needed clearances as the contest swung back and forth.

Prestia to that point had led the match in clearing the ball from contests.

It wasn’t enough to get the Tigers over the line.

In a frantic final quarter Brisbane’s Joe Daniher leaped on a grounded ball a metre from goal to clinch victory with a minute on the clock.

After 303 games it spelled an end to Edwards time at the top level, with Richmond bowing out of the finals after finishing the regular season in seventh.

Speaking after the match he said a final goodbye to fans.

“Sorry we didn’t get the result tonight, but I just like to do one last sign-off and thank you everyone for all the support over the journey,” Edwards said.

“It’s been an honour to play in front of everyone.

“If you see me around don’t be a stranger.”

Edwards retires as a three-time premiership player, All-Australian and Yiooken medallist for best-on-ground in Richmond’s annual Dreamtime at the ‘G match against Essendon.