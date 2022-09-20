Arnette actress Sherry-Lee Watson’s first ever role as Missy in Heartbreak High has definitely been one to remember.

As a first role, Watson loved the freedom she had to express her own Indigeneity through her character.

Having another First Nations cast member, like Thomas Weatherall who plays Malakai, as well as First Nations writers and production, like Meyne Wyatt behind the scenes has helped.

“This was my first project out of school and my first professional job so I was quite nervous,” Watson said.

“So having Tom (Weatherall) on set and having somebody that I knew had a similar lived experience to me in the arts world.

“That’s a very specific experience that you can’t really relate to a lot of other people around.

“Just having him on set was really nice to be able to feel safe in that respect.”

And it led to Watson having the freedom to adapt her lines and bring her own Indigenous heritage to her character too.

First Nations viewers will hear some slang from both Watson and Weatherall, with some funnier exceptions from Watson in episode three.

In the third episode, audiences get to hear Watson say “nah she’s too busy worrying about Dusty’s budhoo.”

Watson said she actually changed this line to suit her heritage.

“I originally changed that line, the budhoo line,” she said.

“It was oh she’s too busy worrying about Dusty’s ‘d’ and I went to Hannah Carroll Chapman our creator and I said can I change this to this?

“Because like no blak girl would ever say ‘d’, she’d say budhoo. And Hannah was like yeah yeah absolutely.”

As for representing her First Nations heritage through her character, Watson said she feels it’s authentic.

“It’s pretty cheeky, I always describe mob as cheeky,” she said.

“Because no matter which mob you’re from there’s always that foundation of like making fun of someone to show them that you love them.”

Heartbreak High is available to stream on Netflix.