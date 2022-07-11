Rangers, students and Traditional Owner groups have been shortlisted for the 2022 national Indigenous land management award.

The finalists – one drawn from each state and territory – include WA’s Undalup Wadandi Rangers, Tasmanian youth leaders from Rosny Mob, and New South Wales’ Nari Nari Tribal Council.

Landcare Australia chief executive Shane Norrish said the finalists highlighted the range of environmental and sustainability projects being undertaken by First Nations people.

“First Nations peoples were the first landcarers and are the custodians of a knowledge system that has developed over 40,000 years,” he said.

“Their leadership and expertise are critical for improving land management to provide both ecological and agricultural benefits.

“The success of their projects demonstrates the ongoing importance of building relationships, sharing knowledge and collaborating to address Australia’s greatest ecological pressures.”

KPMG Australia national chairman Alison Kitchen said the award provided a platform to celebrate Indigenous landcare excellence.

“This award ensures First Nations leaders in landcare continue to get the national recognition they deserve,” she said.

“Celebrating First Nations champions through the National KPMG Indigenous Land Management Award produces a positive ripple effect by enhancing a broader understanding the importance of caring for Country, and promoting positive role models.”

The winner will be revealed at the 2022 National Landcare Awards on Wednesday, August 24.