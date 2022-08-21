D’Arcy Short has shown he is a force to be reckoned with at the crease for a second consecutive match, leading the Northern Territory to victory against northern rivals Papua New Guinea in the CDU Top End T20 tournament.

In the Territory’s final match of the tournament, Short compiled a game-high 63 from 43 deliveries in his team’s successful chase of PNG’s 9-134 at Darwin’s DXC Arena.

After leading from the front against the Melbourne Renegades academy earlier in the tournament Short’s aggressive nature was again on display, blasting PNG all over the field in a swashbuckling innings that included five boundaries and two sixes.

The 32 year old struck at an impressive 143.51, showing signs of his best form which lead to him being named back-to-back Player of the Tournament in both BBL|07 and BBL|08.

After putting on a near century standing with opening partner Ashley Chandrasinghe, Short was caught behind after top edging a rearing short ball through to the ‘keeper off PNG medium pacer Norman Vanua.

The Territory were ahead of the required run rate and sitting comfortably at 1-99 after Short’s departure partway through the 13th over, however PNG fought their way back into the match.

With the Territory experiencing a mini batting collapse which saw them lose 5-26, it was anyone’s game leading into the final over with the home side still requiring 10 for victory.

A six off the third ball of the over from number eight Matthew Hammond and some handy running between the wickets eventually saw the Territory clinch a thrilling victory, with the winning runs being scored off the second last ball of the chase.

Earlier in the match Short’s all-round ability was also on display, delivering the tidy figures of 1-11 from three overs whilst also effecting a run out.

He finishes as the tournament’s overall top performer with the bat, scoring 176 runs at an average of 44 whilst striking at 122.22.

The Territory finished the tournament in 4th place, one win shy of a berth in Sunday’s final in which the Cricket Australia XI defeated the Melbourne Stars academy by 30 runs.