It has been a contrasting six months for Essendon father-son prospects Alwyn and Jayden Davey.

While Alwyn Jnr has captured the attention of the football world with some blistering performances for the Oakleigh Chargers and Vic Metro, it has been a little more complicated for his twin brother.

Jayden has spent the majority of the 2022 season rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament he sustained while playing touch rugby in March.

“It was heartbreaking, considering it is my draft year, but I guess I can’t do anything about it and just have to look forward,” Davey said.

“I was changing motion and tried to step, but my knee gave in – at the start I thought I was alright, but the scans showed that it was another torn ACL.”

Despite the disappointment of being sidelined, Jayden said he was happy to be part of the success his brother was having in 2022.

“We have been close since we were little, especially these days now that we’re more mature,” he said.

“You do feel disappointed that you’re not out there with him, but I am very supportive of his football.

“I help him out with his game and pretty much coach him on the sidelines, letting him know what he’s doing right and what he’s doing wrong, and he’s always willing to take that advice.”

A young prospect who has produced some excellent games for Xavier College, Jayden made his Northern Territory Football League debut for Palmerston aged 15.

Jayden is a left-footer like his father and uncle Aaron, who featured in 178 games and won a best-and-fairest for the Melbourne Demons.

He bases his game around his skills and defensive pressure.

When you grow up kicking a ball around the Essendon changerooms, it is easy to understand why Jayden still has a burning desire to follow in the footsteps of his father.

“As a little kid, seeing my dad after games, we looked up to him and he was one of our heroes,” Davey said.

“My goal is to play in the AFL – I have a soft spot for Essendon, but I would be happy to play for any club.

“We get down to the footy a bit and love to support Essendon and watch their games, it’s a big thing for us.

“The James Hird Academy has taught us a lot and looked after us since we were little, they have helped us to adapt with school and made it a touch easier for us.”

Davey is still in rehabilitation, but is hoping to resume running again within the next month or two.

“We’re trying to take a slow approach, trying not to rush anything,” Davey said.