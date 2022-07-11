The Tasmanian Aboriginal Corporation has concluded NAIDOC celebrations with the holding of its annual NAIDOC ball at pataway’s (Burnie) The Point function centre.

Five outstanding Indigenous Tasmanians were recognised with the presentation of Tasmanian Aborigine of the Year, along with newly named special achievement awards.

Pakana woman Sinsa Mansell was bestowed the honour of Tasmanian Aborigine of the Year, which was previously announced in front of a large crowd at piyura kitina’s (Risdon Cove) NAIDOC flag-raising ceremony earlier in the week.

Ms Mansell was acknowledged for her contribution as a role model and inspiration to the Indigenous community as an independent cultural practitioner and through her many cultural arts achievements in the areas of performance, dance and workshops.

The trawlwoolaway woman is the co-founder of pakana kanaplila, a traditional/contemporary Tasmanian Aboriginal dance troupe and has also been involved in the Australian Council for the Arts’ custodianship program.

Ms Mansell regularly volunteers her time to support the Indigenous community by being a spokesperson for the Indigenous communities rights, performing traditional ceremonies to farewell ancestors and showcasing language and connection to country to the broader community.

Tasmanian Aboriginal Corporation chairman Graeme Gardner presented four special achievement awards, which replaced the previous Indigenous youth of the year, scholar of the year, sportsperson of the year and artist of the year accolades.

Nunami Sculthorpe-Green received a special achievement award acknowledging the

success of her independent Aboriginal owned and operated tourism business, Blak Led Tours.

The palawa/warlpiri woman began by offering takara nipaluna (walking Hobart), which is the first Aboriginal history tour of Hobart.

Ms Sculthorpe-Green’s guided tour retraces the steps of the Tasmanian Aboriginal resistance who travelled to Government House to negotiate the end of the Black War.

More recently, Blak Led Tours has partnered with Tasmanian Aboriginal food business palawa kilpi to offer kilpi takara (food walk) at piyura kitina (Risdon Cove).

Groups experience a fully guided tour on Aboriginal owned land learning about the history of the area whilst experiencing native bush foods and seasonal resources.

Blak Led Tours has grown so successfully that Ms Sculthorpe-Green has been able to offer employment and training to other Indigenous tour guides.

Festival director and artistic curator Ruth Langford was also presented with a special achievement award.

The Yorta Yorta woman provides celebratory and safe cultural spaces at events and exhibitions, which feature music, song, art and dance.

She received particular acknowledgement for her work as founding director of the Aboriginal social enterprise Nayri Niara (good spirit), which host a bi-annual festival on lunawuni (Bruny Island).

Under the guidance of Ms Langford, Nayri Niara also facilitates other Aboriginal events, projects and wellbeing sessions promoting cultural awareness of the Tasmanian Indigenous community.

Aunty Wendal Pitchford was recognised with a special achievement award for years of advocacy and dedicated campaigning for Indigenous acknowledgement at public events and landmarks in lutruwita (Tasmania).

The palawa woman has successfully worked with community groups such as the RSL to create a a memorial to mark lutruwita’s (Tasmania) Black War and for an annual day of

commemoration.

She was also instrumental in Aboriginal marchers joining nipaluna’s (Hobart) ANZAC day celebration for the first time earlier this year.

Long-time activist Aunty Cheryl Mundy was the final special achievement award recipient.

The palawa woman has raised awareness of many issues important to Aboriginal people in lutruwita (Tasmania) through her role as an Aboriginal cultural educator, writer and singer/songwriter.

She often represents the Tasmanian Indigenous community in public forums by performing Welcome to Country ceremonies, and often speaks at invasion day rallies and NAIDOC

assemblies.

Other award recipients included Edmund Mansell (old coe of the ball), Joanne Kennedy (matron of the ball), Nerissa Fenton (belle of the ball) and Nathan Pitchford (beau of the ball).

This year’s NAIDOC ball followed a daytime street march in tulaminakali (Devonport), where marchers called for Aboriginal self-determination, land rights and heritage protection.

Next year’s ball will be held in Launceston.