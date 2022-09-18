Some sisters never lose the sibling rivalry they are brought up with.

This couldn’t be more different for Bobbi and Skye Lockyer.

Bobbi, who recently debuted her new collection at New York Fashion Week, asked her sister Skye to design and create the accessories for the runway.

A previous participant of Miss Naidoc Perth, she is now a videographer and wearable art artist who creates art on clothing, pieces of fabric and pieces of jewellery.

The Kariyarra, Ngarluma, Nyul Nyul and Yawuru artist said every piece she creates is handmade.

“I create wearable art so it’s all handmade, hand painted,” she said.

“Sometimes I’ll do hand beading too.”

Skye has painted and create the art for several dresses she’s worn to various events.

Her journey to New York Fashion Week is a story of two sisters working together to create an all-Indigenous runway, alongside the artist Bobbi worked with Lowell Hunter.

Skye said her sister only gave her a week’s notice before she needed to get the accessories ready for New York City.

“I was already supposed to be coming on the trip as a team member to help with videography and helping her (Bobbi) style,” she said.

“And within one week of coming here (USA), she was like can you make some jewellery.

“And I did not have time but I made it work.”

As for how she designed the pieces, Skye said she looked at Bobbi and Hunter’s pieces for Gantharri and tried to picture what would best work when styling them.

Looking forward, Skye can’t wait to keep designing more pieces and creating more art.

She said none of the pieces she made for NYFW will be going to waste.

“I actually will be selling the pieces from NYFW,” she said.

“When I’m back in Perth and once I’m less busy with work I might make some new stuff to sell as well.”