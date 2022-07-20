Leading Indigenous players overlooked by State of Origin selectors have the backing of New South Wales past greats days after the series loss.

Matthew Johns has been the latest to join the chorus of critics over the omission of Josh Addo-Carr and the demotion of Jack Wighton.

Addo-Carr’s imposing record of 12 consecutive Origin games and 10 tries did not save the Gunggandji, Birrbay and Wiradjuri man from being snubbed for all three games this year.

While Wighton’s standout game in the series opener before missing the following game due to COVID-19 protocols was ignored when the Wiradjuri man was only made the injury reserve in the decider.

But Johns has disregarded State of Origin qualification as a condition for Australian honours and named both men in his best lineup for the 2022 World Cup in October.

Dane Gagai is the third Indigenous star to make Johns’ Kangaroos team after Addo-Carr was picked on the other wing to the Torres Strait Islander, while Wighton would play in the centres.

“I’m still blown away there was no Josh Addo-Carr,” Johns told SEN radio.

“That really surprised me given his (club) form over the last few weeks, and how he has responded to his non-selection, combining that with what he’s done in the past.”

One-time Origin winger Ricky Walford went one step further.

The 58-year-old listed his best three New South Wales Indigenous players of all time.

The retired St George winger, who crossed for 104 tries, touching down every second time the Bundjalung and Kamilaroi man ran out to play, named Addo-Carr the state’s second best behind Laurie Daley and ahead of Latrell Mitchell.

“You could look at Josh as someone who is going to shape up as a future great of the game,” Walford told the ABC last week.

“In terms of longevity, there he’s basically been an automatic selection in the Blues squad the last few years and for good reason.”

But Walford was left somewhat bewildered that changing from a successful club to a struggling rival counted against the 26-year-old in spite of scoring 11 tries at the Dogs.

“Josh, I suppose was a victim of circumstances in terms of the Bulldogs’ performances earlier on, and that didn’t do his chances any good for selection,” Walford said.

An outspoken Dean Widders, a former Parramatta centre, voiced his concerns over Wighton’s omission from the decided.

“I believe that Jack Wighton, how he was left out of the team, was one of the biggest selection stuff-ups that we’ve had for a long time,” Widders said on NITV.

“He is a player that delivers at that level.”

Veteran coach Ricky Stuart was also right behind his Canberra prodigy.

He was the only Indigenous representative for the Blues across the three games of the series.

“Wednesday night was made for Jack Wighton,” Stuart said.

“He thrives on that sort of intensity and physicality.”