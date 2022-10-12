Rio Tinto staff, mining executives, artists, politicians, Elders and Pilbara residents gathering at Rio Tinto’s Central Park offices in Boorloo (Perth) on Monday night to open this year’s Colours of Our Country exhibition.

The gallery showcases the work of Pilbara artists from Karratha, Ieramagadu (Roebourne) and surrounds and has been running for 17 years.

Speakers on the night including Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Simon Trott and Yindjibarndi Elder Maudie Jerrold, whose work titled Country Bluebells was chosen as the signature piece for this year’s exhibition.

Among those spotted at the ceremony were Ngarluma Elder Violet Samson, prominent Yindjibarndi artist Wendy Warrie, WA Governer Chris Dawson and Pilbara MLA Kevin Michel.

About 2750 artworks worth nearly $3 million have sold through the exhibition since its inception, with all profits going back to the artists and art groups.