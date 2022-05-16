Blues debutant and Larrakia man Jesse Motlop stood tall right when his side needed it on Sunday, booting the first major of his career to swing the match against the Giants back in Carlton’s favour on the weekend.

After a hot start the Blues let a resurgent Greater Western Sydney outfit back into the contest, spurred on by the desire to give long-time coach Leon Cameron a win in his final game at the helm.

The Giants had squared things up by half-time before a textbook set-shot from Motlop shortly after the main break set the tone for the rest of Carlton’s afternoon.

“It’s the cliche, the dream come true but every moment I enjoyed,” Motlop said after the match.

“I just went back, did my routine and slotted it and all the boys got around me.

“It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Despite a quiet start to his career with just nine touches and seven kicks, Motlop contributed to the scoreboard with front half pressure laying five tackles.

The small-forward comes from handy stock: the son of former Indigenous All-Star Daniel Motlop who kicked more than 200 goals in his time with the Kangaroos and Port Adelaide.

Cousin Daniel Motlop has found himself at the Power since 2018 after nine seasons with Geelong.

Despite the excitement it wasn’t all good news for Carlton on Sunday.

Half-back speedster Zac Williams went down with an inconspicuous but seemingly nasty lower-leg injury early in first quarter.

Williams is expected to spend time on the sideline after an already interrupted start to 2022.

The Blues kicked away in the second half to notch a 30 point victory and seat in the top four, finishing the day 15.15.105 to 11.9.75 over GWS in Sydney.