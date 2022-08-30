The South Australian Government has taken a major step in enshrining the voice of First Nations people in state parliament, with views being sought from the state’s Aborignal community from this week.

South Australia’s inaugural First Nations Voice commissioner Dale Agius will travel the state, visiting Aborignal communities to hear feedback on what an enshrined voice to parliament might look like.

Mr Agius is a Kaurna, Narungga, Ngadjuri and Ngarrindjeri man with broad connections to communities and country across South Australia.

“I’m looking forward to speaking to as many people as possible over the coming weeks, as we share information and talk about ideas to how The Voice to Parliament could be established and work to provide better outcomes for Aboriginal people of South Australia,” Mr Agius said.

“This is a historic opportunity for our state and in particular South Australian Aboriginal people.

“I expect there will be a range of views and perspectives put forward to help shape future plans.”

Beginning in Adelaide, Mr Agius will lead 21 consultation sessions with Aborignal groups across South Australia throughout August and September.

Following the consultations, Mr Agius will inform the South Australian Government about what has been put forward by the Aboriginal community which will be used to help inform the development of a bill to enshrine Aboriginal voice in state parliament.

SA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher said the Government valued the input of Indigenous South Australians in developing an Indigenous voice to parliament.

“A voice to South Australia’s Parliament will provide Aboriginal people the opportunity to express concerns and put forward ideas at the highest level of decision-making in our state,” he said.

“This will help Aboriginal people to have a greater say in decisions made about Aboriginal people and their communities.

“We want Aboriginal people involved in the early stages to help shape how The Voice should be established, and how it would work with South Australia’s Parliament.”

The establishment of a First Nations Voice to Parliament is the South Australian Government’s first major step in implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart.