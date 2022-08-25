Adnyamathanha, Narungga and Yarluyandi artist Temaana Sanderson-Bromley has won the Don Dunstan Foundation OUR MOB Emerging Artist Prize during the 2022 OUR MOB awards ceremony at Adelaide Festival Centre.

Mr Sanderson-Bromley, 18, is the youngest person in the history of the awards to win the Emerging Artist Prize and impressed the judges with his artworks including painted ceramics, acrylic on wood sculptures, and giclee print on archival cotton rag paper.

The artworks were inspired by his Country, the Flinders Ranges, and represents the diverse landscapes and colours.

He creatively references different Dreaming stories such as the Yurlu (Kingfisher man) story that details how Wilpena Pound and Flinders Rangers were created.

Mr Sanderson-Bromley said winning the $5,000 award would allow him to further develop his businesses Mardlaapa Designs and Malka Wiri Wiri Art Collective.

“This is such an amazing opportunity to be recognised for the diversity of my art. I really enjoy art and exploring a range of different mediums which I can use to celebrate my culture and share stories,” he said.

“I’m feeling really proud and grateful to receive this award. It’s still sinking in.”

The Trevor Nickolls Art Prizes, established in 2021 through Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation, honour the generosity of artist Trevor Nickolls whose intention after his death was to provide support to Aboriginal artists.

The 2022 Trevor Nickolls Art Prize for OUR MOB winner was Gudjula and Girramay artist Kat Bell, and the OUR YOUNG MOB winner was 17-year-old artist Macinta Fowler.

Other prizes awarded at the Award ceremony last Thursday included the Country Arts SA Professional Development Initiative Award, won by Yamatji Wajarri artist Sherrie Jones; and the Ku Arts OUR YOUNG MOB award, won by Kamilaroi (Gamilaraay) 17-year-old artist Zachary O’Donnell.

The 2022 OUR MOB exhibition will be on display to the public at Adelaide Festival Centre’s Festival Theatre Galleries from 19 August to 7 October and the OUR YOUNG MOB exhibition at Children’s Artspace until 9 October.

Adelaide Festival Centre chief executive and artistic director Douglas Gautier said OUR MOB was one of the most important and anticipated annual programs at Adelaide Festival Centre.

“This art exhibition brings artists, industry partners and art organisations from all over the state together to celebrate great artwork and community,” he said.

“We congratulate this year’s winners and look forward to celebrating their success for years to come. I encourage people to visit the exhibition and enjoy these stunning artworks by South Australian First Nations artists.”

Since 2006 Adelaide Festival Centre’s OUR MOB has showcased the quality and diversity of art by South Australian First Nations artists.