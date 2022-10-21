MADALAH staff and supported scholars recently visited South32’s Perth office to celebrate the newly formed partnership.

Under this new partnership, South32 will directly support 20 tertiary students from regional WA, with 11 of those students having commenced in 2022.

The scholarships will assist these students to study at leading Australian universities in disciplines needed in the mining industry, including engineering, geology, digital technology and legal.

During the launch, Jaden Dzubiel, a supported tertiary scholar who is currently undertaking a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Computer Science and Management said, “the scholarship allows me to focus more on university without the financial stress.

“It also means I am able to receive other opportunities to further advance my academic career”.

MADALAH chairwoman Jeanice Krakouer presented South32 with a glass Coolamon handmade by students from partner school Prendiville Catholic College, where supported scholar Kaide Wheelock graduated in 2020.

The Coolamon is a traditional carrying vessel with curved sides.

Its shape, like a canoe, mimics the journey of life, and they are traditionally used to support many points of that journey.

MADALAH feels this fits beautifully with what they do, supporting students throughout their education journey and beyond.

South32 community principle Shane Boladeras said “we are proud to partner with MADALAH to support educational opportunities for Indigenous peoples in the places where we operate.”

“Our partnership with MADALAH supports our Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan objective of delivering education and training investments in our local communities to create a range of future career pathways for Indigenous peoples and deliver long-lasting social and economic benefits.”

The support MADALAH receives from corporate partners such as South32 allows them to provide quality education to Indigenous students, leading the way in generational change through education.

MADALAH would once again like to thank South32 for working with them to make a difference.

The story was supported by MADALAH