Hawthorn have copped a blow ahead of the weekend’s clash against GWS with two-time All Australian Chad Wingard ruled out following a hiccup at training on Thursday.

Wingard’s interrupted season continues with the 28-year-old pulling up with a hamstring issues before being sent for scans that afternoon.

The forward has already missed four games in 2022, most recently missing the Hawks round 15 loss to the Bulldogs, with a range of lower body issues halting any return to consistency.

The setback is suspected to be a bout of tightness rather than any strain or tear.

The club are hopeful Wingard is fit to play for their round 17 match against West Coast in a fortnight, though a timeline for his return remains unclear.

It’s unfortunate timing for Hawthorn.

After an encouraging start to the season for the rebuilding side, the Hawks have stumbled to 15th on the ladder, claiming one win from their previous nine contests.

Despite their slim look at a finals birth earlier in the season slipping away, the club look set to focus on getting games under the belt of developing players to round out the year.

Hawthorn travel to Sydney to face GWS Sunday afternoon at Giants Stadium.