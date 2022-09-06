Caraline “Dotty” Repu has been named Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student of the year at the 2022 NT Training Awards last weekend.

Ms Repu, from Maningrida in West Arnhem Land, has been undertaking a Certificate IV in Leadership and Management whilst working at Outback Stores’ Darwin Support Office as the training officer.

Having previously completed a Certificate III in Hospitality, a Certificate IV in Retail Management, and working for the Bawinanga Aboriginal Corporation, Ms Repu has consistently sought more opportunities through the education of VET courses.

“I’m glad to be able to show others how far VET training can take you, and to give others the same opportunities I’ve had,” Ms Repu said.

“I was nervous and excited at the same time. … I was like did they say my name?”

Ms Repu said her training enabled her to travel into communities and schools to deliver training for staff and students.

“I think they (VET courses) have helped me a lot,” she said.

“If I didn’t do those qualifications, I wouldn’t have any idea how to do certain stuff that I know now.

Ms Repu said she one day wanted to run her own business.

“Doing all this training makes me want to go back to my community and start up my (registered training organisation) business and do something out there,” she said.

“I’d start off with teaching them (literacy and numeracy) stuff, that’s the main issue out in community.”

“I’ve noticed some of them, they know how to do admin stuff but they need more help around it.”

The awards highlight students in vocational education and training sector.