Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! for a free day of NAIDOC celebrations in Burramatta this July featuring a stellar line up of First Nations artists including Budjerah, Kobie Dee and The Merindas.

NAIDOC Week (3 – 10 July) is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and the City of Parramatta will join the activities with Burramatta NAIDOC day in Parramatta Park on Sunday 10 July.

Burramatta NAIDOC Day is a family-friendly celebration for the whole community featuring children’s workshops, market stalls, delicious food, and great performances from leading First Nations artists.

Headlining at the event will be First Nations performers Budjerah, Kobie Dee, The Merindas, Tilly Tjala Thomas and more.

Budjerah is a Coodjinburra singer-songwriter from the Bundjalung nation. Budjerah draws inspiration from his culture and the people around him, combining sleek R&B beats with dreamy melodies and soulful lyrics.

With an Ed Sheeran collaboration and an ARIA award already under his belt, Budjerah is destined for big things.

Kobie Dee is a 23-year-old Gomeroi artist from Maroubra in South Sydney, Bidjigal Land. With an innate gift for storytelling and connecting with young people, Kobie Dee is one of the exciting new voices in Australian hip hop.

As an artist, Kobie is deeply engaged in his community through performance and community work, and his passion for his culture and people is inspiring new generations.

The Merindas are the collective force of Ballardong Whadjuk and Nyoongar woman Kristel Kickett (from Tammin, WA) and Candice Lorrae of Jawoyn and Thursday Island heritage (born in Darwin, NT).

Now based in Melbourne, these soul sisters are trail-blazing with their innovative style of Indigenous music.

Hailing from the Fleurieu Peninsula, emerging songwriter Tilly Tjala Thomas has been writing and performing her own songs around Adelaide since the age of 11.

Tilly’s debut single ‘Ngana Nyunyi’ was released digitally and on a split 7” in November through indie label Part Time Records.

‘Ngana Nyunyi’ earned Tilly radio adds to Triple J, Sydney’s FBI, Unearthed Radio, and was

recently featured as FBI Radio’s Independent Artist of The Week.

Hosting the celebrations will be Uncle Col Hardy and MC Luke Caroll.

Uncle Col Hardy is an Indigenous man from the Kamilaroi tribe, who was born and raised in Brewarrina NSW.

Col was proud and honoured to be recognized by his own people during NAIDOC Week 1990, when he was voted ‘Aboriginal Artist of the Year for NSW’.

He now performs with his own band, and also at numerous Country Music Festivals.

Luke Carroll is a seasoned theatre, film and television performer.

Recent projects for Luke include Total Control for ABC, Black Cockatoo for Ensemble Theatre, plus many more credits.

This year’s NAIDOC Week theme calls us to continue to ‘Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!’.

To continue the momentum for change we need to keep on showing our support for system change and rallying around our mob, our Elders, our communities.

The Burramatta NAIDOC Day event is part of the City of Parramatta’s Warami festival. Warami is a Dharug word meaning ‘good to see you’.

City of Parramatta’s Warami welcomes all to help celebrate First Nations culture and commemorate significant dates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the Dharug community including Sorry Day, National Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week.

In partnership with Greater Sydney Parklands, the City of Parramatta’s Burramatta NAIDOC day event will take place on Sunday 10 July at the Pavilion Flat, Parramatta Park from 10.30am – 5pm.

This is a free event, no tickets or registrations required.